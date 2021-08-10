International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of IFF opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.25. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $153.83. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

