International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

