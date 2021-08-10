International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

International Seaways stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $454.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

