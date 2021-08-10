Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.