Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.25 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

