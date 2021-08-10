Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
