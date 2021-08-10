IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. IntriCon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IIN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 57,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96.

IIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

