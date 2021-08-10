Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2021 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $366.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Also, growing investments across multiple nodes in Foundry & Logic contributed well. Its strength across automotive semiconductor market, drove the results further. For fiscal 2022, KLA has favorable outlook toward WFE industry. Further, the Services business is likely to grow, driven by expanding installed base, higher utilization rates, and rising expansion of service opportunities in the trailing edge and the EPC group. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives.”

8/2/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $398.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $389.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $403.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.41. 18,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,116. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.46. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock worth $2,616,303. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 167.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

