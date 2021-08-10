Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $614.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from robust growth in subscription revenues as reflected by the second-quarter 2021 results. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription billings to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $662.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $660.00 to $718.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $620.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $640.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $575.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $575.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $680.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $625.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $625.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $591.00 to $641.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $640.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $695.00 to $725.00.

7/23/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $568.00 to $639.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $590.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $585.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $587.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefitting from robust growth in subscription revenues. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription revenues, and billings, to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Shares of NOW stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.80. The stock had a trading volume of 828,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78.

Get ServiceNow Inc alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.