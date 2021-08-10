Investors Buy Large Volume of Qell Acquisition Put Options (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,266 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

Qell Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Qell Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the second quarter worth $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,180,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

