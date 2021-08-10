Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the typical volume of 738 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diginex by 231.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diginex by 172.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

