Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,510 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,057% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

EVBG stock opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.16. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $874,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

