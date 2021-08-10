Investors Purchase Large Volume of Livent Call Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 636% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,229 call options.
Shares of LTHM stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 186,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29. Livent has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -276.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
