Invst LLC Buys 3,318 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,830,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.