Invst LLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Invst LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF remained flat at $$39.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

