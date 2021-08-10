Invst LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

