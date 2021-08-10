iomart Group plc (IOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.51. The stock has a market cap of £278.32 million and a PE ratio of 27.91. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.25 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Reece Donovan bought 7,500 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOM. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

