iomart Group plc (IOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of IOM opened at GBX 254 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.51. The stock has a market cap of £278.32 million and a PE ratio of 27.91. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.25 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In related news, insider Reece Donovan bought 7,500 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,064.80).
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
