IOST Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $476.33 million and approximately $110.61 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00107456 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

