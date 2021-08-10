IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.12 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.07.

IPGP opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

