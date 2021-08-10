Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. 31,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,664. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

