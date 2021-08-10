Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,264 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 11.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 217,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 392,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

