iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,655 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.63. 231,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,427. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

