iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.68.

