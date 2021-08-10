iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 4,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

