iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

