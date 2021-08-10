iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 557,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 2,117,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

