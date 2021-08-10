iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 53,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $283.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $284.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

