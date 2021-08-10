iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.