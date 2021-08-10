iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,870,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,491. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

