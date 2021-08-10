James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for James River Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.49 on Monday. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

