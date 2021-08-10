Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of APTX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.