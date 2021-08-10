Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

DSX stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.