Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

