Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $796,905.25 and approximately $365,261.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.