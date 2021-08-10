Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NOMD opened at $27.36 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

