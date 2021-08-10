Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.18.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$45.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 50.44.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

