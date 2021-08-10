Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mondi plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondi in a research note issued on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MONDY stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mondi has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

