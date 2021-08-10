Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

OCSL opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $114,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $40,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

