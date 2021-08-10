Jefferies Financial Group Raises Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $40.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBX. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

DBX stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

