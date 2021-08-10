Jefferies Financial Group Raises Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $40.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBX. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.
DBX stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
