Jetcoin (JET) Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $790,712.76 and $1.02 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00865461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00156501 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.