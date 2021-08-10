John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
