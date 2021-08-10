Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Edmp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.