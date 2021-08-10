Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.29. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 3,238 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$56.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

