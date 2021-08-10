JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €147.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.88 ($161.04).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €125.94. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

