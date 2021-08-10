JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 269

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.25 ($3.82).

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277.30 ($3.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,733,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,354. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.53.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.88 ($2,994.36). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders purchased a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 over the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

