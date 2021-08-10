Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.