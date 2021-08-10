K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given a C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has been given a C$53.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,532. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$455.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.12.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0938418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

