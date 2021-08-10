KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

KALV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,516. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $469.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.16.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $644,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

