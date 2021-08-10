Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.
Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $407.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
