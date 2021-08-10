Karbo Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $702.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.80 or 0.00589485 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,160,771 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

